Samsung Galaxy S23 teaser videos hint at major camera improvements

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has released a pair of official teaser videos for the forthcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone line, both of which point to major camera improvements for the flagship range.

Over on Chinese social network Weibo, the official Samsung Galaxy account has posted a couple of 15 second-long videos heralding the arrival of the Galaxy S23 family.

Both videos focus on the Galaxy S23’s photographic chops, and suggest that they’ll benefitting from more detail and improved low light performance compared to the Galaxy S22 line.

One video says “Megapixels that will make you say wooow” and “WOW-worthy resolution is coming sooon”, which would seem to reference the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s widely tipped 200MP main camera sensor.

The other video offers the slogans “Made for mooonlight”, “Capture the night, even in low light”, and “Stunning night photos are coming sooon”.

Those aren’t typos either. The words with two consecutive Os have the letters swapped out for the brand’s iconic line of three camera lenses. See what they did there?

So far, the vast majority of the information we’ve gleaned about the Galaxy S23 line has been through rumours and leaks, so these official snippets from Samsung itself are worth paying attention to.

We’re expecting Samsung to make an official announcement at a special Unpacked event, which is rumoured to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Expect a three-strong line-up featuring the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It could be the last time we see a Plus device, if recent news is to be believed.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

