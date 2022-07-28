Samsung Galaxy S23 seems certain to include massive upgrade for Brits

There are conflicting reports over the chipset for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, but now Qualcomm has all but confirmed Snapdragon chips will power the device globally.

That potential change would affect Brits, who have had Galaxy S phones running Samsung’s homegrown Exynos chips in recent years. The change would be for the better, considering the American version of the Galaxy S22 running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 offered significantly better performance than the UK device running the Exynos 2200 chip.

While Samsung affirmed this week that the Exynos is going nowhere, Qualcomm’s comments from a Q&A following its earnings call yesterday, seem to suggest the S23 will have Snapdragon processors around the world.

In response to a question from an analyst about whether a new agreement with Samsung will see more Snapdragon chips within Samsung devices, president and CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano Amon says (via Motley Fool, 9to5Google): “The way you should think about it is Snapdragon will power their Galaxy product line, their Galaxy flagship products.

“And what I can say at this point is we were 75% on Galaxy S22 before the agreement. You should be thinking about we’re going to be much better than that on Galaxy S23 and beyond.”

Amon also added: “Our relationship with Samsung has never been stronger. For more than two decades we’ve worked together to lead the industry and we are pleased to continue this strategic partnership to develop innovative technologies and products using Snapdragon platforms to power more Samsung premium devices globally.”

Earlier this week, Qualcomm said it had agreed a multiyear licensing agreement with Samsung that’ll cover 3G, 4G, 5G and even 6G. The agreement lasts until the end of 2030. For Samsung’s part, it says the Exynos chip isn’t going away. The company said reports that it was ditching Exynos were “not true at all”.