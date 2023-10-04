Samsung Galaxy S23 SE drops alongside Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung has ressurected the Fan Edition (FE) line of Galaxy devices by launching the long-rumoured Galaxy S23 FE along with a pair of new tablets and fresh earbuds under the same FE branding.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, as expected, retains the key design language of this year’s flagships but opts for a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that sits between the S23 (6.1-inches) and S23 Plus (6.6-inches).

Samsung hasn’t released all of the specs yet (nor has it sent any official pictures through yet), but promises a pro-grade camera and smooth gaming performance for its £599 price tag.

The cameras will be headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with 3x optical zoom, Samsung’s Nightography skills, digitial and optical image stadilisation, the press release says.

Samsung promises a powerful procesor, without naming it, so we’re not sure whether its the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy that sits in the standard versions. Samaung says there is a vapour chamber for that can manage heat while maintaining high performance.

The battery is 4,500mAh and can be boosted by 50 per cent in half an hour via the 25W wired charger. It’s not clear why Samsung is being miserly with the spec sheet at the moment, but we’ll let you know when we have more detail.

It’ll be available to buy from December 8 and will be available in mint, silver, grey and lavender.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE series revealed

Elsewhere Samsung has launched FE versions of its popular Android tablet series. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Again the spec details are thin on the ground right now, but the tablets have 10.9-inch and 12.4-inch displays respectively. Both of them will have a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Samsung is also promising a ‘Vision Booster’ to resist sunlight and enhance visibility in outdoor environments.

They’ve got IP68 certififications for dust and waterproofing, while you’ll also get up to 20-hours of video playback from a single charge. The tablets supports the S Pen (and also includes it). Both will be available from October 11 from £449 in the same mint, silver, grey and lavender shades.

Galaxy Buds FE are longer lasting

The £99 true wireless buds are also available on October 11 are the longest lasting in the series to date. You’ll get up to 8.5 hours of playback from a single charge and up to 21 hours in total via the charging case.

It’s also nice to see active noise cancellation (ANC) at such a low price point and, even with that mode enabled, the battery will last for up to six hours on a single charge.

The Galaxy Buds FE are coming in graphite and white.