Samsung Galaxy S23 range gets major camera update

Samsung has issued a major update to its Galaxy S23 line aimed at fixing and improving a number of camera issues.

The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are great phones one and all, with brilliantly balanced camera systems. Some users have noticed a number of issues with the camera experience, however, with processing and autofocus quirks often cited, as well as a couple of video complaints.

Samsung had promised a significant camera update for late March to fix these issues, and it now appears to be rolling out. With a substantial 920MB-ish download size, it’s a bit of a whopper.

Thankfully, a moderator over on the Korean language Samsung community page (via SamMobile) has posted a full rundown of what this hefty update entails.

Samsung has apparently changed the way that autofocus works, so that you can shoot straight away even if the camera isn’t convinced that you have an appropriate lock. This speed priority can be deactivated in the settings menu if you’re happy to keep ceding control to Samsung’s AF system.

There should be less banding in low light sky shots, too.

Low light video capture using the ultra-wide camera with Super Steady mode has also been tweaked, with improved clarity and reduced flicker. You’ll also get an alert when the shot would benefit from more light in such scenarios. Samsung has also improved stabilisation when shooting FHD 60fps videos

With this update, you’ll also gain the ability to delete photos from the gallery straight away, rather than having to wait for them to be processed.

The Samsung representative runs through these, along with a bunch of specific bug fixes, in the post. You’ll need your machine translation at the ready to sift through it all.

It seems this update is only rolling out to Galaxy S23 models in South Korea at present, but we hopefully shouldn’t have too long to wait for all regions to get the benefits – especially given that this update also includes the April security patch.