Samsung Galaxy S23 includes a massive RAW photography boost from Adobe

Samsung and Adobe have announced the integration of the Lightroom editing software on the Galaxy S23 range as the default editor of photos captured in the RAW format.

When Galaxy S23 owners capture snaps in the Expert RAW application, they will have the opportunity to open them within the Adobe Lightroom app many pros prefer for working with the uncompressed imagery.

RAW photos retain all of the data captured by the sensor, giving photographers much more flexibility to work with the original image. Smartphone cameras tend to compress the images to make them more easily storable and shareable and once that data is lost, it’s gone for good.

The likes of Samsung and Apple have worked hard on effective RAW modes to rival DSLR cameras and now Galaxy 23 buyers can easily benefit from arguably the best editing suite for handling those files.

If Lightroom is installed, it’ll be default option for editing Expert RAW captures. There is a free version of Adobe Lightroom available to download on mobile, but the full experience requires a subscription.

Furthermore, for folks also snapping up a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro notebooks (also announced at Unpacked), all images captured on the phone in Expert RAW will automatically sync across to the laptops.

That’ll enable finer editing on a larger display with access to both touch and traditional mouse and keyboard control many users prefer when working with photos.

“As the only photo editor directly integrated with the Expert RAW app, Lightroom enables Galaxy S23 series users to start editing RAW photos with a tap,” Adobe revealed in a press release.

“Built with presets and tutorials for hobbyists and advanced detail enhancement technologies for pros, Lightroom offers every user a world-class photo editing experience.”

