 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 could use MediaTek processor

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung is reportedly considering a switch to MediaTek chips for at least some of its forthcoming flagship phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Up to this point Samsung has used a mixture of Qualcomm Snapdragon and home-brewed Exynos chips for its flagship phones. However, Business Korea is claiming that the South Korean tech giant is mulling over a switch to MediaTek’s high-end SoCs.

To be clear, this wouldn’t involve all of Samsung’s top-end phones, or even all of any one model. MediaTek would apparently provide the chips for around half of this year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 FE units, and could then do the same for Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets sold in Asia early next year.

This wouldn’t be Samsung’s first experience with MediaTek hardware, of course. The company has long used the company’s low-end processors in some of its budget phones, such as the Samsung A13 5G.

However, the Taiwanese semiconductor has really stepped up its performance game in recent years. The OnePlus Nord 2 seriously impressed us last year, with its MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip providing gaming performance broadly equivalent to a Snapdragon 865+.

Mediatek represented 26.3 percent of the global application processor (AP) market in 2021, second only to Qualcomm on 37.7 percent. Samsung’s own Exynos chips represented a mere 6.6 percent of the market, and the company has struggled to match the power and efficiency of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon range year on year.

This year’s Exynos 2200, which powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 range, marks the first fruits of a collaboration with AMD, which brings ray tracing support to mobile for the first time.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Max Parker 2 months ago
Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: How do the flagship chips shape up?

Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: How do the flagship chips shape up?

Peter Phelps 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.