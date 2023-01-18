Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs leak in full

Specs for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have leaked online two weeks ahead of their official unveiling.

Samsung will announce its Galaxy S23 range at a special Unpacked event on February 1, but in truth we already have a very good idea what to expect. There have been countless leaks and well-sourced rumours in recent months.

Now, as if to dispel any lingering doubts, the mother of all spec leaks has sprung forth, courtesy of German website WinFuture.

Much of what is listed in terms of Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs was already known, but with a sprinkling of new details and interesting confirmations.

For example, we knew there’d be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor involved for most of the models, but the report confirms that this will also be coming to European models this time around.

We also knew that the camera set-up would involve a 50MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto with a 3x zoom. We weren’t entirely sure about the selfie camera situation, however, with both models apparently set to get an upgraded 12MP sensor with autofocus and 4K/60fps video recording.

Also of interest is the reveal that the Galaxy S23 will start at 128GB of storage with a 256GB upgrade option, while the Galaxy S23 Plus will start at 256GB with a 512GB upgrade option.

The report confirms that the Galaxy S23 will feature a 6.1-inch display while the Galaxy S23 Plus gets a larger 6.6-inch display. Both will be OLED, both have 120Hz refresh rates, and both will have 2340 x 1080 (Full HD+) resolutions. We also learn, however, that both will be fronted by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

As expected, both phones will subscribe to a similar IP68-rated design to last year’s Galaxy S22 family, but with a less conspicuous camera module.

On the battery front, the Galaxy S23 gets a 3900 mAh cell, while the Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 4700 mAh one. Again, all very familiar to anyone who’s been keeping up with the rumours.