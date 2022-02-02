 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 US pricing leaked amidst production delay claims

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The US pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S22 range has leaked a week ahead of launch, while certain models could arrive a little later than expected.

According to YouTube tipster Jon Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will start from $799, the Galaxy S22 Plus will start from $999, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will kick off at $1,199 over in the US.

In other words, Samsung is sticking with its Galaxy S21 pricing from early 2021. Which is probably a smart move, given that Chinese rivals such as the Xiaomi 12 and the OnePlus 10 Pro are likely to be aggressively priced when they reach the west.

It would have been a bad look pricing the Galaxy S22 above the iPhone 13 and the Pixel 6, too, which will be the two biggest rivals to the vanilla Galaxy S22 over in the US.

This does runs counter to the previous online narrative that claimed prices would be rising for the Galaxy S22 range. However, it matches the more recently leaked European pricing that we reported on last week.

Prosser also reports that US availability of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ has been pushed back to March 11 owing to “supply chain issues”. It seems priority has been given to the S22 Ultra, which will apparently roll out on February 25.

With Samsung’s next Unpacked event scheduled for February 9 – that’s a week today, people – we won’t have long to wait to corroborate these latest claims.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 7 days ago
Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Max Parker 3 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review

Alastair Stevenson 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.