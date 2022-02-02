Samsung Galaxy S22 US pricing leaked amidst production delay claims

The US pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S22 range has leaked a week ahead of launch, while certain models could arrive a little later than expected.

According to YouTube tipster Jon Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will start from $799, the Galaxy S22 Plus will start from $999, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will kick off at $1,199 over in the US.

In other words, Samsung is sticking with its Galaxy S21 pricing from early 2021. Which is probably a smart move, given that Chinese rivals such as the Xiaomi 12 and the OnePlus 10 Pro are likely to be aggressively priced when they reach the west.

It would have been a bad look pricing the Galaxy S22 above the iPhone 13 and the Pixel 6, too, which will be the two biggest rivals to the vanilla Galaxy S22 over in the US.

This does runs counter to the previous online narrative that claimed prices would be rising for the Galaxy S22 range. However, it matches the more recently leaked European pricing that we reported on last week.

Prosser also reports that US availability of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ has been pushed back to March 11 owing to “supply chain issues”. It seems priority has been given to the S22 Ultra, which will apparently roll out on February 25.

With Samsung’s next Unpacked event scheduled for February 9 – that’s a week today, people – we won’t have long to wait to corroborate these latest claims.