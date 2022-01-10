 large image

Samsung Galaxy S22 Unpacked event date may have been revealed

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 at an Unpacked event on February 8, with the device going up for pre-order the next day, according to reports in South Korea.

The Digital Daily publication (via Engadget) has published a quote, purportedly from a Samsung representative, confirming that invites will be going out ahead of the company’s annual flagship launch event.

“We have confirmed that the event will be held on February 8 and we are discussing the timing of invitations to be sent out at the end of January,” the spokesperson reportedly said. However, Samsung is yet to officially confirm the device will launch on this date or whether the event is taking place via its social channels.

Samsung reportedly told the site that pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 will commence the next day, on February 9 ahead of a February 24 release date. That would be in line with expectations for the device, following the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022 last week.

At Unpacked, Samsung is expected to launch a trio of flagship phones; the Standard Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus and the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra. Those phones are set to run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2220 processors, depending on which region you’re in.

The devices have been subject to as many leaks as usual in the last few weeks, so we’re not expecting too many surprises from the event. The designs have been all-but-confirmed by leaks and rumours suggest the cameras will be highlighted by a “Super Clear Lens” on the top end Galax S22 Ultra.

Trusted Reviews has contacted Samsung for confirmation of whether the event will take place on February 8, but the company will likely confirm its plans in due course.

