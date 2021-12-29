 large image

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra tipped to feature 1TB storage option

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will apparently up the storage count dramatically from its predecessor, with the reinstatement of a 1TB option.

None of Samsung’s 2021 flagship phones offer any more than 512GB of fixed internal storage. That includes the £1,149 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the £1,599 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In fact, it’s that rare year where Apple has resoundingly out-specced its major rival, with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max both offering up to 1TB of internal storage.

Samsung looks set to correct this (admittedly minor) blot on its smartphone copybook. SamMobile claims that the company will offer a 1TB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra when it launches in February.

Note that we used the word “reinstatement” in the intro. If true, this won’t be the first time Samsung has equipped one of its phones with such cavernous capacity. Back in 2019, the opulently specced Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus featured just such an option.

All in all, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is shaping up to be quite the head-turner. Leaks and rumours all point to a device that will be as much of a direct successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Besides a decidedly Note-ish design, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is all set to feature a built-in S Pen stylus.

Elsewhere, expect either Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 power, depending on your region. It could also pack a meaty 108MP main camera with an intriguing-sounding Detail Enhancer mode.

