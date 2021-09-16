 large image

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra tipped for faster charging

Jon Mundy

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be set to receive a big boost to its charging speeds, though it still won’t be mixing it with the very best.

Samsung’s flagship phones always sport all the latest bells and whistles, but one curious way in which they’ve lacked a little something in recent years is charging speed.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – £1,000+ flagship phones both – support a maximum of 25W charging. To place that in some kind of context, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Oppo Find X3 Pro from around the same time support 65W charging.

Samsung could be set to close that gap, though, if a recent claim from established tipster Ice Universe is to be believed.

According to the tweet, Samsung’s next flagship phone will pack 45W charging support. That means it still won’t be charging anything like as quickly as those early 2021 rivals, and there’s also the small matter of Samsung ‘doing an Apple’ and opting not to supply a charger in the box, which both of those rivals do. But it’s step forward.

Or rather, it’s a step back. Head back in time to the chunky flagship phone launched before the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and you’ll find that it too supported 45W charging.

It’s a little difficult to get too excited about Samsung reinstating a two-year-old spec – especially when the new Xiaomi 11T Pro just upped the ante with a 120W charger in the box.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
