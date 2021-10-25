Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leak suggests serious charging speeds

Recent leaks on Twitter are pointing at the new Samsung Galaxy S22 having a seriously impressive battery setup.

It’s only been a couple of days since Samsung officially launched the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro and already we’re seeing leaks coming out for the company’s next flagship phone.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the flagship phone of 2022 for Samsung, with Twitter claiming that the smartphone will feature a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, alongside the ability to charge up to 70% in just 35 minutes.

While this is not as powerful as other smartphones currently available, by Samsung standards this is a pretty impressive setup.

Currently, the Samsung smartphone range caps out at 30W fast charging, with the newest Pixel models also sporting 30W fast charging.

The 5000mAh battery life is also shared by the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra; again it’s not going to rival some other smartphones, but it should be able to see you through the day, as long as you’re not doing battery draining activities like gaming or streaming media.

However, fast charging helps to negate the underwhelming battery, as long as you have an outlet source nearby.

Some other smartphones come with more intense charging abilities; the Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 120W HyperCharge, with Xiaomi claiming that this advanced fast charging tech can charge the phone from a dead battery to 72% in 10 minutes, and to 100% in 17 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has also passed the Chinese 3C quality certification, according to 91Mobiles, with more rumours that the smartphone will use a 25W charger.

This suggests that the 45W charger might be a purchasable add on, and not the charger that you would get when you buy the phone.

For a non-specialised phone, it is likely that a 5000mAh battery and 45W charging will be sufficient for the regular consumer, it’s just not the most powerful battery on the market.