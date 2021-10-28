Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display could be super-bright

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display could be set to receive a brightness bump over the already brilliant Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The steady drip of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks has been relentless, largely emanating from the twitter account of one Ice Universe. This reliable source recently tipped us to the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s (slightly underwhelming) camera specs, as well as its improved charging capabilities, among other things.

Now Ice Universe has hit us with the claim that “The peak brightness of S22 Ultra broke through the highest record of Samsung’s OLED screen”.

That might sound like an obvious claim – new phone better than the old one shocker – but it’s worth reflecting on the comparison point here. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen hits a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

That’s extremely bright, even against newer phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which hits a still-impressive 1200 nits. Perhaps the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display will hit Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (1700 nits) heights of brightness.

Talking of the iPhone, the tipster was evidently having a dig at the likes of Apple with the comment “Obviously, Samsung still keeps the best screen for itself”. Samsung supplies most of the OLED displays used in portable products, from smartphones to the new Nintendo Switch OLED. But it’s clearly keeping its best tricks to itself.

Samsung recently revealed record-breaking earnings for Q3 2021, at least partly thanks to this demand for its display technology from Apple and co. The iPhone 13’s success means Samsung’s success.