Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs don’t look too exciting

The camera specs for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appear to have leaked online, and if we’re being brutally, they’re not massively exciting.

Well know Twitter leaker Ice Universe, who has a strong track record with forthcoming Samsung releases, has posted what they claim to be the camera set-up for Samsung’s next flagship phone.

These specs include an improved version of the Samsung ISOCELL HM3 sensor, which is a 1/1.33-inch 108MP sensor. The forthcoming phone will also include a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, as well as a pair of 10MP telephoto lenses, one with a 3X zoom and one with a 10X zoom.

Sound familiar? That’s because this is pretty much the same camera spec as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

There are one or two differences to note here. We’ve already mentioned that this take on the Samsung ISOCELL HM3 main sensor will be an “improved version”.

Also, those two telephoto sensors appear to be slightly larger than before, which should make for improved detail and night time zoomed shots.

Essentially, though, we shouldn’t be expecting massive improvements from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera from a hardware perspective.

That’s not to say that it couldn’t be noticeably better than the (already brilliant) Galaxy S21 Ultra. There’ll be a fresh SoC, for one thing, which will supply a lot more image processing power and machine learning smarts. Then there are the software improvements that Samsung will almost certainly bring to the table.

Ice Universe has been prolific with the Galaxy S22 Ultra tips of late. Just yesterday we received confirmation that the phone would pack a 5000mAh battery (which is no great change) and a 45W charger (which is a big improvement), with a healthy 0 to 70% charging time of 35 minutes.