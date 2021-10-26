 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specs don’t look too exciting

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The camera specs for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appear to have leaked online, and if we’re being brutally, they’re not massively exciting.

Well know Twitter leaker Ice Universe, who has a strong track record with forthcoming Samsung releases, has posted what they claim to be the camera set-up for Samsung’s next flagship phone.

These specs include an improved version of the Samsung ISOCELL HM3 sensor, which is a 1/1.33-inch 108MP sensor. The forthcoming phone will also include a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, as well as a pair of 10MP telephoto lenses, one with a 3X zoom and one with a 10X zoom.

Sound familiar? That’s because this is pretty much the same camera spec as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

There are one or two differences to note here. We’ve already mentioned that this take on the Samsung ISOCELL HM3 main sensor will be an “improved version”.

Also, those two telephoto sensors appear to be slightly larger than before, which should make for improved detail and night time zoomed shots.

Essentially, though, we shouldn’t be expecting massive improvements from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera from a hardware perspective.

That’s not to say that it couldn’t be noticeably better than the (already brilliant) Galaxy S21 Ultra. There’ll be a fresh SoC, for one thing, which will supply a lot more image processing power and machine learning smarts. Then there are the software improvements that Samsung will almost certainly bring to the table.

Ice Universe has been prolific with the Galaxy S22 Ultra tips of late. Just yesterday we received confirmation that the phone would pack a 5000mAh battery (which is no great change) and a 45W charger (which is a big improvement), with a healthy 0 to 70% charging time of 35 minutes.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be the Note 21 you’re looking for

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be the Note 21 you’re looking for

Jon Mundy 1 month ago
Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best camera phones 2021: 11 stunning smartphone cameras

Best camera phones 2021: 11 stunning smartphone cameras

Max Parker 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.