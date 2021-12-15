Samsung Galaxy S22 series likely to support faster wireless charging

One or more phone in the impending Samsung Galaxy S22 series looks set to receive a major boost to its wireless charging speed, with an all-new Samsung wireless charger on the way.

This news has been all but confirmed by a listing on the FCC certification website for a new Samsung wireless charger capable of faster charging speeds. For all you non-Americans out there, the Federal Communications Commission is the official US government regulator for telecommunications gear, so this is second only to an official announcement in the nailed-on stakes.

The charger, model name EP-P2400, will seemingly be totally flat, and it will obtain its power through a USB Type-C connection. Most importantly of all, it will support 25W wireless charging.

No Samsung phone currently supports such speedy wireless charging rates. Even the current top model, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, only stretches to 15W.

Due to the timing of this reveal, it seems certain that Samsung will be launching a new fast-charger alongside its Samsung Galaxy S22 range. The only question is, which models will support it?

Given last week’s reports of Samsung continuing to price the Samsung Galaxy S22 aggressively, it doesn’t seem likely that the entry model will support this faster charging standard. If we were betting people, however, we’d put money on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra receiving a wireless charging speed boost.

There are already plenty of rumours suggesting that Samsung’s next flagship model will boost wired charging speeds to 45W, so a similar hike to wireless charging speeds would make a lot of sense.