Samsung Galaxy S22 might be set for a big price bump

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung might bump up the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22, according to a new report.

It was only a month ago that we reported on suggestions that Samsung was keeping its pricing model from the Samsung Galaxy S21 for the Galaxy S22.

Now, however, it’s being claimed that the company will increase its flagship phone pricing by $100 across the entire Galaxy S22 range.

According to tipster @chunvn8888, that would mean a likely starting price of $899 (which would likely equate to £869) for the entry level Galaxy S22. The Samsung Galaxy S21 started from $799/£769 just over a year ago.

As for the rest of the Galaxy S22 range, we’re apparently looking at $1099 for the Galaxy S22 Plus, and $1299 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. With the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, such a price hike could feel a little tough to swallow, as all indications are that they’re relatively incremental updates on their Galaxy S21 predecessors.

We might just let such a price hike slide in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, as it’s shaping up to be a bit of a departure from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. All reports point to a spiritual successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with a similar design and a built-in S Pen stylus.

One Galaxy S22 component that’s up in the air at the time of writing is its supposed Exynos 2200 processor. Samsung was supposed to have announced the new flagship chip yesterday, January 11, but it mysteriously bailed without so much as a hint of an explanation.

