Samsung Galaxy S23 is starting to sound quite uninspiring

For all of the design innovation Samsung has undertaken for its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 phones, the trusty Galaxy S range is starting to feel a little unloved.

According to a new leak, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will retain the same design for the third consecutive year.

The word comes from regular Samsung tipster, the Twitter leaker Ice Universe, who calls the design “the same”, along with many of the other key components. He writes: “As for the S23 and S23+, they have the same design as the S22, even the middle frame has not changed. The same screen, the same sensor, the same camera, and the battery is estimated to be similar. Processor upgrade to 8Gen2.”

There will be a slight change for the top Ultra version of the S23 range, according to the leaker, who promises a flatter display. Ice Universe writes: “The biggest change of the S23 Ultra is the increase in the width of the middle frame, which means that the curved part of the glass will be reduced.”

The Galaxy S23 range will be Samsung’s first flagship launches of 2023, with the devices likely to arrive late January or early February. Ice Universe had already claimed the S23 Ultra will also have the “exact same camera as the S22 Ultra” so changes might be few and far between.

However, there could be better news for Brits due to the rumours Samsung will use Qualcomm Snapdragon chips for the UK version of the phone, rather than the homegrown Exynos processors. The change would be for the better, considering the American version of the Galaxy S22, running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, offered significantly better performance than the UK device running the Exynos 2200 chip. Recent comments from Qualcomm seem to suggest the S23 will have Snapdragon processors around the world.