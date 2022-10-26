 large image

Samsung Galaxy S22 camera update helps you capture the actual galaxy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is improving the excellent Galaxy S22 camera with an update headlined by a new Astropohoto in Expert RAW mode.

The phones’ already capable night photography options have been enhanced with a sky guide within the Expert RAW setting, that can help photographers identify the constellations and more beyond our own world.

The exposures will be taken over a set period of time, which the animated GIF accompanying the announcement (below) tells us, is up to four minutes.

In a blog post, Samsung explains: “Simply turn on the Sky guide to pinpoint the location of constellations, solar systems, groups of stars and nebula. Your camera will use advanced AI segmentation technology and multi-frame processing based on the movements of a celestial body to snap photos over a set time period.

“As a result, you’ll capture stunning shots of stars that look like they were taken with top-grade professional equipment.”

Expert RAW enables Galaxy device owners to shoot photos uncompressed in the RAW format, giving photographers more control over edits. It’s available for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, S22 or S21 Ultra via a standalone app.

Elsewhere, Samsung also launching a new Multiple Exposures shot within Expert RAW. Both features can be accessed via Special Photo options in Expert RAW’s settings menu.

“If you love to explore your artistic side, you can take advantage of the Multiple exposures feature to shoot several images at once and then use Overlay modes to combine them into one standout shot,” Samsung says. “You can also unleash your creativity and experiment by superimposing several images on top of each other to create incredible abstract shots.”

Finally, Samsung is launching a Camera Assistant app, which enables users to choose which camera features are automated when you take a picture. The toggles include Auto HDR, the ability to soften pictures, or access auto lens switching when you get closer to a subject. The idea is to help users create their own photography style.

Camera Assistant can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store or the Good Lock app and all selections will be applied to your native camera app.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …









