Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmarked: How does it perform?

The Samsung Galaxy Galaxy S22 Ultra has been caught on Geekbench with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, here’s how it stacks up.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to launch early in 2022 and will be taking the mantle from Samsung’s current flagship – the Galaxy S21 Ultra. As a result, It’s important that it’s packing the proper specs to take over from one of the best Android phones available right now.

Two versions of the smartphone have been spotted on Geekbench, with one variation running on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and the other using Exynos 2200 SoC.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will power the phone in a number of regions, and is the latest chip from Qualcomm, with beefy specs that should promise a powerful handset. We in the UK have typically got the Exynos version of flagship Samsung phones.

In terms of the Geekbench score for the rumoured S22 Ultra, it picked up 1,219 in the single-core test, and 3,154 in the multi-core test. Meanwhile, the Exynos 220 variant scored 961 points, whereas the multi-core test was a little more evenly matched as it clocked in at 3,167.

It is, of course, important to note that a smartphone’s performance doesn’t completely depend on how it performs in synthetic benchmark tests – however, it’s a good overview.

The Qualcomm variation has the model code SM-S908N and SM-S908U and runs Android 12, with the former packing 10GB of RAM and the latter having 8GB.

Looking at Exynos, it bears the model code SM-S908B and has 8GB of RAM, also running on Android 12. However, some rumours are suggesting that the smartphone will have both 12GB and 16GB RAM options, so we’ll have to see if that crops up in the finished product.

Samsung itself hasn’t said much about the Galaxy S22 Ultra yet but rumours are hinting that the lineup will be revealed next year, on 8 February at the Galaxy Unpacked event.