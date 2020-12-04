Samsung Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon 888 benchmarked: how fast is it?

Qualcomm has unveiled its next-gen flagship mobile chipset and one of the first phones expected to boast the silicon is the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21.

According to a Geekbench entry highlighted by GSMArena, the Samsung Galaxy S21 (which here has the model number SM-G991U) has scored 1075 in the single core test and 2916 in the multi core version. According to the result, the phone was running on the ‘Lahaina’ chipset – a codename for the Snapdragon 888. It also has 8GB RAM.

It’s certainly worth taking these scores with a pinch of salt as optimisation is likely still going on in the background ahead of the full release. But it does give us a look at one of the upcoming devices running Qualcomm’s latest chip.

During the announcement for the Snapdragon 888, many OEMs appeared on-stage to announce devices running the chip. We got confirmation from Xiaomi that the Mi 11 would be one of the first, and both Realme and Oppo followed that up with solo announcements confirming the existence of devices.

We haven’t heard anything from Samsung, although rumours do suggest that it might unveil its flagship phones earlier than usual next year. Jon Prosser has previously tweeted about a January unveiling and release date, so it might not be that long before we know for sure which chipset powers these phones.

The Snapdragon 888 is packed with tech and improvements, both in terms of speed and general features. There are speed improvements in both CPU and GPU, support for 3 concurrent streams of 4k HDR video and an integrated 5G modem. Plus a strong focus on AI and security.

It’s also been heavily rumoured that at least one of the Samsung Galaxy S21 devices will be able to be used with an S Pen, possibly spelling doom for the entire Note series as a result.

