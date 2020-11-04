Samsung Galaxy S21 release date has leaked and it’s surprisingly close

The next big Samsung flagship device is usually one of the first notable smartphone releases of the year, however in 2021 we might be getting our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S21 a lot earlier than usual.

It’s typical for the new Samsung S series of flagship phone to launch in February or March, usually at a lavish launch event streamed around the globe and attended by lots of media. The Samsung Galaxy S20, for instance, was unveiled in February and available to buy at the start of March.

Multiple reports have stated that this won’t be the case in 2021, as the series of Galaxy S21 devices will actually be revealed and available for purchase in January. It seems Samsung wants to kick off the year in style.

Android Central has previously reported the January date, and now prolific Apple leaker Jon Prosser has suggested the Galaxy S21 will be announced on January 14 and put up for pre-order on the same day, with a wider release coming a few weeks later on January 29. That announcement date would usually fall just after the big CES showcase, however that event is going virtual in 2021.

Prosser has a few other tidbits of information too. It looks like we’ll see three models: S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra (same as this year so no surprises) and a number of different colour options. These include black, white, grey, silver, violet and pink. Whether all colours are available on all models remains to be seen.

While at first it might seem odd for Samsung to launch the phone earlier, especially as we’ve seen many tech launches delayed this year, it does make sense. It’ll help the S21 compete against the more powerful iPhone 12 and it should allow Samsung to be among the first to launch a device with the latest 5nm Snapdragon chipset.

