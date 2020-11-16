Samsung Galaxy S21 leak bonanza: Colours, specs and chipset revealed

Over the course of a few weeks, we’ve gone from knowing next to nothing about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 to a range of leaks seeming to reveal almost everything about the device. Here’s the latest.

As of yet, much of the rumours surrounding Samsung’s next flagship range has focused on design and camera setup. However, we’ve now gotten a plethora of information on the internals of the new devices – from chipset to display – as well as the potential introduction of the S Pen.

Prolific leaker Max Weinbach (via Android Police) has delivered a neat Galaxy S21 info package. Here’s the expected specs of Samsung’s upcoming phones:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Display 6.2-inch 120Hz FHD+ 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ 6.8-inch 120Hz (adaptive) WQHD+ CPU Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 Battery 4000mAh 4800mAh 5000mAh Camera 12-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra wide and 64-megapixel telephoto 12-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra wide and 64-megapixel telephoto 108-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra wide, 10-megapixel telephoto (3x optical) and 10-megapixel telephoto (10x optical) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1

These latest spec sheet details feature quite a range of interesting tidbits. The composition of the displays is interesting, with the S21 and S21 Plus set to get the same non-adaptive 120Hz style panels as the current range of Galaxy S20 phones but with a lower maximum resolution.

While the S21 Ultra looks set to get a panel akin to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – with an adaptive refresh rate, aiding in power management. Future users of the regular S21 models may be disappointed to not have the tech becoming the norm across the whole lineup.

In the camera department, there’s not much to write home about for the regular Galaxy S21 models. However, the S21 Ultra looks set to add to its zoom chops. The Note 20 Ultra featured a single telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom. The S21 Ultra will adds another telephoto lens, with one capable of 3x optical zoom and 10x optical zoom for the other.

While we expected the Qualcomm-fitted models to be sporting the new Snapdragon 875 chipset, the assigned name for the Exynos version is a new nugget of information. The Exynos 1000 series is on the horizon and Exynos 1080 is reported as the range’s first chip but it’s a mid-range model so a different chip has been expected for the Galaxy S21.

However, the newly reported Exynos 2100 name is certainly a departure from previous speculation, with a moniker fitting with the Exynos 1000 branding previously expected.

Aside from the internals, there’s been new and emerging information of the colours available for the upcoming phones. The regular S21 is reported to be available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray and Phantom White colour options. S21 Plus gets Phantom Silver, Phantom Black or Phantom Violet. For the premium S21 Ultra, your options are Phantom Black or Phantom Silver.

The differing colours between the regular and Plus models would be an interesting move and we’ll have to see if it comes to fruition.

