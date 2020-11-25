Samsung Galaxy S21 could use Bixby for voice unlock feature

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 will have a voice unlock feature powered by the unpopular Bixby Voice assistant, according to new reports.

SamMobile reports the Galaxy S21 range scheduled to launch early next year will be the first to offer a new feature, which will rely on recognising the user’s unique voice signature to gain access.

The change will come in Samsung’s custom One UI 3.1 and will be similar to the manner in which users are currently able to use face or fingerprint to unlock their handsets. Samsung had also used an iris scanner to unlock its phones in the past.

According to the report, the Bixby voice unlock feature will be available via the phone’s security settings, along with the other biometrics unlock methods and the PIN code option.

It isn’t clear how this will work yet, but users will likely need some convincing before they undertake the feature. Bixby isn’t the most loved voice assistant at the best of times, but Samsung will need to ensure that the phone can be unlocked simply by using a recording of the user’s voice.

Google dropped its own version of the voice unlock tech via the Google Assistant’s Voice Match feature when it launched the Pixel 3 in 2018. It still uses Voice Match to help different members of a household access their own accounts and content via the company’s range of smart Nest speakers and displays.

Of course, other biometric security measures have been known to be tricked by a photograph, while Google’s version of that feature worked while users’ eyes were closed for a while.

Today’s report says the feature will be available on other Galaxy devices once One UI 3.1 trickles down to other devices. However, the Galaxy S21 range will have it out of the box, the sources say. The Galaxy S21 range is expected in early 2021, perhaps even earlier than usual, in January. We’re excited to see what Samsung has in store.

