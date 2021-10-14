Samsung Galaxy S21 could get Android 12 in December

The Samsung Galaxy S21 family could be set to get an Android 12 update this December, according to fresh reports.

Samsung isn’t typically associated with speed when it comes to updating to the latest version of Android. But we could be set for a surprisingly swift turn around on Google’s new Android 12.

Tizenhelp reports that a Galaxy S community moderator in South Korea has confirmed that the final version of One UI 4.0 is set to roll out to Samsung Galaxy S21 models in December.

One UI is Samsung’s custom Android UI, and version 3.0 runs on Android 11. Version 4.0, however, is to run on Android 12.

The relevant machine-translated quote reads: “Currently, Galaxy S21 is also developing the Android 12 (One UI 4) version and the situation is changing, so it is difficult to give a clear answer. We are actively collaborating with KT operators, and it is likely to be possible by December at the latest.”

While we should emphasise that this is a rough machine translation, that phrase “at the latest” is interesting. Might we see Android 12 on a Samsung device before December?

Whatever the case, it’s worth pointing out that this confirmation is for operators in Samsung’s home country of South Korea. It doesn’t necessarily follow that Galaxy S21 owners in the rest of the world will get Android 12 by the end of the year.

However, as the report points out, One UI 3.0 made its way to US Samsung Galaxy S20 users at around the same time as South Korean users, so a wider Android 12 rollout is certainly possible.