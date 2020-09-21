Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Samsung Galaxy S21 could be seriously fast – and the UK won’t miss out

Adam Speight |

UK fans of the Galaxy line have had a rough time of late, seemingly getting shafted by having to shell out for a lower quality device than those in the US. Thankfully, 2021 and the Galaxy S21 (or, maybe, the Galaxy S30) could see an exciting role-reversal.

The Exynos vs Snapdragon quandary has been an issue for US customers for some time but it felt more prominent than ever with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – with the Exynos version offering lower benchmarks and weaker battery life. Hope is now on the horizon in the form of the Exynos 1000 chip.

Related: Best phone

The interesting news comes courtesy of new Geekbench scores posted over on a Korean forum (via GSMArena). The benchmarks featured results from a Galaxy S21 featuring a Snapdragon 875 chip and a Galaxy S21 featuring the expected next Exynos flagship chip – the Exynos 1000.

The posts didn’t share screenshots of the results and it is from a forum rather than a source of more solid reporting, so don’t take these results as red just yet. Nevertheless, they make for interesting reading.

The Exynos 1000-sporting Galaxy S21 achieved a single-core score of 1302 and a multi-core score of 4250 while the Snapdragon version came in at 1159 and 4090 respectively. If the benchmarks are legit then these will likely be pre-production models of the devices, meaning things could change.

Related: Best Android phone

Regardless, the potential change is an exciting one for UK fans who have felt the current Exynos/Snapdragon model situation is unfair – especially when it comes to paying the same price for a lower performing phone.

While the benchmarks show off a more powerful Exynos chip, we don’t have any indication of how this will affect the battery life, which was a key issue with the Exynos Note 20 Ultra compared to the Snapdragon version.

We don’t know a whole lot about the Galaxy S21 just yet, with a reveal expected no earlier than February next year, but one rumour is regarding the S Pen. With the Note formula taking a new direction this past year, Samsung is reportedly considering the inclusion of an S Pen on the Galaxy S21 – in what would be a huge shakeup for the Galaxy line.

Adam Speight
Reviews and Evergreen Writer
Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…
Adam Speight

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX