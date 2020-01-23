There’s set to be a material change in the way Samsung’s new flagship device is constructed – but will it steal fans’ attention for the right reasons?

According to prolific Samsung Galaxy S20 leaker Max Weinbach, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra could be constructed from stainless steel. This comes as somewhat of surprise, since the Samsung Galaxy S10 was constructed with glass on the front and back, set into an aluminium frame.

We still expect the S20 Ultra to consist mostly of glass, to enable wireless charging, while steel should make the device robust but also a tad weightier – so we’ll have to wait and see if Samsung fans approve of the trade-off.

Galaxy S20 Ultra. Stainless Steel. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 22, 2020

Though steel is, of course, heavier than aluminium, Weinback claims that despite this choice and its hefty 5000mAh battery, the device will still weigh less than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple’s top-spec flagship, which clocks in at 226g.

Now we even have a decent estimate of the device’s weight it seems that there’s hardly anything left to find out about it before its launch on February 11.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is set to boast a maximum of four rear cameras, among them a 12-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel secondary snapper, a telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a Time-of-Flight sensor. It will run on the Exynos 990 chipset in Europe (but probably the Snapdragon 865 in the United States) paired with up to 16GB of RAM. One of the more groundbreaking specifications is set to be the considerable jump from a 60Hz to 120Hz display refresh rate, which should ensure very smooth scrolling.

That exciting news has been tempered by the rumour that this option will be unavailable when the smartphone runs at its highest resolution (WQHD+).

