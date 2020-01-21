Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price, release date, specs and camera

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is going to be the true flagship of the S20 series – if the leaked specs are to be believed. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming smartphone included reported specs, camera details and release date.

Previously the Plus version of the S series acted as the slightly beefier model, but it looks like things might be different this year. While the rumoured Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus will still exist, they’ll both sit below a phone that looks like it could be called the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Read everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S20

With reported big specs, big screen, big battery and a price we can only guess will be equally as big here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specs at a glance

Of course, until the phone is officially announced we’re uncertain of what it’ll actually pack however these are the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specs.

6.9-inch 120Hz capable display

Up to 16GB RAM

108-megapixel main camera

5000mAh battery

45w charging

Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865

5G option

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price and release date

Samsung has announced an impending Unpacked event taking place on February 11 in San Francisco. This is where we’ll see the next generation of Galaxy phones and the perfect spot to reveal all the details about the S20 range.

A February release matches with previous years and gives Samsung a couple of weeks head start over other big manufacturers who are likely to use MWC to launch flagship devices for the year.

Whether the phone is immediately available to pre-order at the time of release remains to be seen.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra screen

If the rumours are to be believed then the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is going to be a big phone – slightly bigger even than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Leaks point towards a 6.9-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate that’s a notable improvement on the usual 60Hz and faster even than the 90Hz on the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Upping the number of times a screen refreshes per second gives it a much smoother look, however it can drastically affect battery life. The Google Pixel 4 series, for instance, has a 90Hz screen and awful endurance and the OnePlus 7T Pro is only marginally better.

To offset this issue it looks, at least according to usually very reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe, like you’ll be forced to keep the resolution at FHD+ if you want that silky smooth 120Hz. If you want to up that to WQHD+ and get a crisper image you’ll have to revert to 60Hz.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera

Leaks and rumours point to four sensors on the back of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, headlined by a 108-megapixel sensor. This could be the same high-resolution sensor found in the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which we found to take very sharp pictures in our full review, but struggled with performance.

It’s likely that if there were this many megapixels to play with Samsung would introduce some form of pixel binning tech, turning every 4 megapixels into one large one

The other sensors are reported to include a ToF (time of sensor) likely for improving the bokeh effect, a 48-megapixel and a 12-megapixel.

As we saw in the leaks detailing the S20 and S20 Plus, they’ll also be support for 8K recording at 30fps, 4K at 60fps and a number of Pro mode features. It seems safe to say that if these features hit the S20 Plus they’ll also come to the seemingly higher-end model too.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra performance and battery life

Samsung always uses the best available chipsets in its flagship phones so making an educated guess about what’ll power these phones should be fairly straightforward. The European models will likely use the recently-released Exynos 990, while the US version is more likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Max Weinbach, for XDA Developers, has also tweeted a few more spec-focussed details including the possibility of the Ultra packing up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage. It looks like they’ll be a microSD card slot too.

Another tidbit from the above tweet surrounds battery life. It is said they’ll be a 5000mAh battery inside, complete with support for 45w charging that’ll give you a full charge in 74 minutes. Considering the huge, high-res screen and option for a 120Hz refresh rate, we’re glad to see that Samsung hasn’t skimped on the battery.

Of course, even though many of the sources here have a good track record, we can’t be sure of anything until Samsung officially announces the device. So, as always, take any rumour or leak with a healthy pinch of salt until the big reveal itself.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…