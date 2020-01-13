Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G could hog all of the top specs

The Samsung Galaxy S11 (or S20, depending on who you listen to) Ultra 5G might be the only phone in the range to offer expanded storage via a microSD slot, according to reports.

The top device in Samsung’s spring 2020 flagship range could differentiate itself from the pack by enabling upto 1TB additional storage as well as a max-sized hard drive of 512GB.

That’s according to a tweet from XDA Developers writer Max Weinbach, who also lists a number of purported top specs for the S20 Ultra 5G. He believes the phone will be available with 12GB RAM or a whopping 16GB of RAM.

While Weinbach doesn’t explicitly say the other versions will lose the SD card slot, his assertion that the S20 Ultra 5G will “keep” it suggests Samsung might be dropping it from other versions.

The blockbuster line-up of specs continues, according to Weinbach, through the camera array. He states it’ll be headlined by Samsung’s recently revealed 108-megapixel main camera sensor. In a triple-camera array, there’ll also be a 48-megapixel camera with a 10x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

He also believes, substantiating previous reports, that there’ll be a 5,000mAh battery keeping you powered throughout the day and hopefully beyond. He says it’ll have a 45W fast charge option that will completely replenish the cell from 0-100% in 74 minutes overall.

The S20 Ultra is expected to arrive with a massive 6.9-inch Infinity-O display, which means those wishing to get the best specs Samsung has to offer must abide by a giant screen and the most expensive price-tag in the range to date.

Today’s update seems to suggest the S20 Plus handset will have to make do without some of those top notch specs. If even the S20 Plus feels like a second class citizen, Samsung risks creating a little resentment among longtime fans.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.