Samsung Galaxy S20 series could soon get more fast charging options

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 range of smartphones are the first to receive Certified USB Fast Charger status, which means we should be seeing a lot more legitimate fast charging options for users of those handsets.

The idea behind the USB Implementers Forum’s newest certification is to ensure there are more, reliable third-party accessories enabling recharging of devices at the best speeds.

The group is acknowledging Samsung’s support for the new USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Programmable Power Supply standards. These are designed to ensure the handset and the charger communicate with each other so each knows the maximum charging speed the other is capable of.

It’s necessary for the voltage and current required by the handset to be matched in order for the fast chargers to provide the required service.

Of course, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 phones and the official fast chargers that ship with the devices are perfectly aware of each other’s max speeds, but it’s more difficult for third party chargers to discern this information.

With Samsung being the first device certified under the new program, there’s not much in the way of compliant, certified third-party fast chargers available at the moment. However, moving forward it should be an important milestone.

For those snapping up the S20 series, which ranges from 25W to 45W fast charging capabilities, the new certification could help to extend the life of the device moving forward. For now though, it’s probably wise to stick with the options that Samsung supplies in the box until other certified fast chargers arrive in the not too distant future.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Galaxy Note 10+ also supported the USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Programmable Power Supply standards, but it didn’t have the certification from the USB-IF. Maybe that will now be added retroactively.

