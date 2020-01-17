Samsung Galaxy S20: New leak pours cold water on spicy camera rumour

An exciting rumour about the next Samsung flagship’s camera caught plenty of attention earlier this month – but alas, a recent report appears to quash it.

A Korean source, TheElec, says that the Samsung Galaxy S20 will boast a 5x zoom telephoto lens. While that’s certainly impressive, matching the market-leading Huawei P30 Pro, we can’t help but feel a little disappointed that it contradicts a previous rumour which claimed that a 10x zoom lens would be present on the new handset. Nonetheless, the other rumoured specs still have us hot with anticipation for the expected arrival of the flagship on February 11.

Starting with the remaining cameras on the S20, the device will supposedly have four in total, including a 12-megapixel sensor, a secondary snapper of 64-megapixels, the aforementioned telephoto lens, and a time of flight sensor. This means again that it will miss out on toting Samsung’s own 108-megapixel sensor, which has the highest recorded resolution of any on a smartphone, another potential disappointment if you’ve been keenly following the rumours ahead of launch. But beyond photography, the S20 is set to boast the Exynos 990 chipset, a screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, and a battery capacity of up to 5000mAh.

The camera specs certainly sound promising, but will the Galaxy S20 manage to land a place on our list of the very best? Currently the iPhone 11 Pro is out in front, thanks to the winning combination of quality and versatility in its camera set-up, which is comprised of thee 12-megapixel sensors (main wide angle camera, ultra wide lens, telephoto sensor). Our pick for the best Android camera is currently the Google Pixel 4, which has exceptional lowlight performance and portait shot, although it suffers a little from its relative lack of versatility. We can’t wait to see how the Samsung Galaxy S20 will rank among its peers upon release.

