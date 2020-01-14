A slew of intriguing new information has emerged about the camera set-up of Samsung’s next flagship smartphone – here are all the details.

XDA Developers announced the following specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S20‘s camera set-up:

Main Camera: 12-megapixel Sony IMX 555 sensor

Secondary Camera: 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCell S5KGW2

Tertiary Camera: Samsung ISOCell S5K2LA

Quaternary Camera: Unknown

Selfie Camera: 10-megapixel Sony IMX 374

It certainly looks like an impressive line-up, and we’re looking forward to seeing it in action when the new handset is finally unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11.

But, while the tech should be good enough for most phone buyers, we’re a little disappointed that the new 108-megapixel sensor Samsung unveiled last years isn’t making an appearance, despite previous rumours it would.

The ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor has the highest resolution currently recorded for a smartphone, and it’s already been seen in action on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, so we’re a little surprised that Samsung’s own flagship is missing out. However, due to the uncertainty over the specification for the third and fourth cameras, we still hope to see a telephoto lens with impressive optical zoom (possibly greater than 5x) making its debut on this device.

If accurate the Galaxy S20’s rear camera should be a big step up on the the Samsung Galaxy S10‘s, at least on paper – we’ll have to wait until release to see if that’s adequately reflected in real world performance. The S10 had three rather than four cameras for one thing, while the highest resolution sensor clocked in at 16-megapixels instead of 64-megapixels.

In our review of the Galaxy S10, we found that the camera was versatile and reliable – qualities we hope to see in its successor this year – but there was still room for improvement, in particular with regard to low-light performance, where it falls behind the likes of the Google Pixel 4.

