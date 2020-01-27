Samsung Galaxy S20 and Z Flip release dates may have spilled

We’re just a couple of short weeks away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, as well as the tantalising prospect of a new foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Flip.

Now we might have a better idea of when we might actually be able to buy the flagship 2020 line-up and the new Moto Razr rival.

According to a tweet from Max Weinbach, who has been prolific on the Samsung front lately, the Galaxy Z Flip will be the first to go on sale, just three days after launch event.

Weinbach has heard from a ‘new source’ claiming the likely release date will be February 14, priced at $1,400, in the United States. He says there’s a chance the phone might be an exclusive to the AT&T network, initially, but says an unlocked version will also be available.

Meanwhile, the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra will be available on March 11, Weinbach’s source says. He also offers some insight into the potential price for the highest-end version, the S20 Ultra, which the source has pegged at $1,300.

In terms of specs, he reckons all phones in the range will arrive with pre-installed screen protectors and IP68 water and dust resistance that’ll withstand a dousing in 5-metres of water.

Finally, there’s a little information on the Galaxy Buds+, the expected upgrade to the Galaxy Buds true wireless earphones. He says they will cost $149.99 and boast double the battery life and improved active noise isolation. However, they won’t boast noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro.

Earlier today, a leaked advertisement suggested the Galaxy Buds+ might be free when you order a Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung used the same tactic to entice people into pre-ordering the 2019 flagship release, the Galaxy S10.

