The smallest member of the Galaxy S11 family is set to have an even bigger battery than Samsung’s 2019 flagship phablet according to a recent leak.

Sourced by Dutch website Galaxy Club, the Samsung Galaxy S11e battery has been spotted online with the product code “EB-BG980ABY”. The standard voltage was read as 3.85V, so the capacity could range from around 3700mAh to 4000mAh as a typical capacity. Either would rank it comfortably ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which packed a 3500mAh battery, or the Samsung Galaxy S10 which packed a 3400mAh capacity.

On Twitter, Samsung leaker Ice Universe noted that the battery profile has also changed to be square, necessitating significant changes to the motherboard. He further speculated that the top model in the range, the Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus, could have a battery capacity of up to 5000mAh which would stand it in good stead for dealing with a higher display refresh rate and 5G connectivity.

This is one of the most substantial leaks we’ve yet come across regarding the Samsung Galaxy S11 series, but there are plenty more rumours circling round. Regarding the camera, there’s some speculation that the S11 will use the same 108-megapixel sensor as the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, and that it may have an upgraded telephoto optical zoom capability, with rumours pinning it somewhere between 5x and 10x.

Aside from the camera, we’re confident that the recently-unveiled Exynos 990 chipset that is supposedly 20% faster than last year’s Exynos 980. It hasn’t got an in-built 5G modem, so the new mobile data standard may not be present in all models in the range – but nonetheless, we expect at least one module in the series to be compatible with 5G. As mentioned earlier, we’d also expect the S11 to match the current trend for a higher display refresh rate as shown by the OnePlus 7T Pro and Google Pixel 4. We anticipate that Samsung’s next flagship will be released in Mrch or April 2020.

