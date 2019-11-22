Samsung Galaxy S11 set to get two key upgrades

More details have emerged about Samsung’s 2020 flagship phone, giving us a good picture of what to expect from the upcoming Galaxy S11.

XDA Developers spotted certified details about the Samsung Galaxy S11, revealing a wealth of details about the, currently unconfirmed, phone earlier this week. Apparently the device will have 5G connectivity, and 25W fast-charging. Neither of these specifications are particularly surprising, but it’s good that we can have a clearer picture of what to expect from the flagship. There’s plenty more rumours that we’ve gathered about the S11 – from the camera, to the processor, and more – that we’re very excited to see how it takes shape ahead of its expected March 2020 launch.

The most exciting rumours so far have concerned the camera. Allegedly, the S11’s main camera could be a 108-megapixel sensor, the same one as the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, for very high image resolution photography. On top of that, the device is rumoured to have a telephoto lens that could rival or even eclipse the best in the business. Rumours put it ranging from 5x zoom to 10x zoom, but we know to expect something impressive since the device’s internal codename is “Hubble”, after the deep-space telescope.

The battery will also received reportedly get a healthy boost, with even the most modest device in the series set to pack a 4000mAh capacity, while the leading model could carry as much as 5000mAh. The processor has also been revealed as the Exynos 990, which is reputedly 20% faster than the S10’s Eynos 980 when it comes to benchmarking tests. The battery specs in particular would address one of our key concerns about the Samsung Galaxy S10 range, so we just hope that the software will also get a tweak ahead of release in order to build on its predecessor’s shortcomings.

