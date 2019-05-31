Samsung might have only just launched the Galaxy S10 to great acclaim but that’s not going to stop us gazing into the future to see what the inevitable Samsung Galaxy S11 might have in store.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and its larger S10 Plus sibling might have both been on shelves for a month, but tech moves fast and we’re already looking for what comes next.

Here are five updates that would make the next Galaxy S flagship a massive leap forward.

1. A much better battery life, especially for the Exynos model Galaxy S11

In the UK, Europe and Canada all versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10 are powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 chipset. This is, of course, a high-end piece of silicone that ensures Samsung’s flagship is a seriously powerful beast. In other regions, like the US, the same phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

Related: WWDC 2019

The exact reasons for this split seem unclear, but it leads to distinctly different phones. This isn’t so much in terms of performance, but the differences are obvious in battery life. We reviewed the Exynos version and found the battery life pretty poor, whereas numerous reviews of the 855 variant praise its endurance.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 needs to address this parity by offering the same battery life across all models.

2. Much faster charging for the Galaxy S11

This one seems a given, especially as Samsung has already begun to add 25w (up from 18w) fast charging to phones like the Galaxy A80 and the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

With phones like the Huawei P30 Pro offering charging speeds that fully juice up the phone in about an hour, the Galaxy S10 series falls comfortably far behind the crowd and this should be something addressed with the S10.

We know Samsung is working on on a chip that could, in theory, allow a phone to charge at 100w and this would give the Galaxy S11 a surefire unique addition.

3. Samsung needs to redesign its software and improve Bixby on the Galaxy S11

Software and Samsung haven’t gone well together recently. OneUI – a supposed update for the previous Samsung Experience – added some neat functionality in the form of a dark mode and gesture-based navigation, but it forgot to remove the overly cartoony design aspects.

It doesn’t help the situation that Samsung, like Huawei, funnels you off into its own Google alternatives for things like password management and mobile payments.

Related: iPhone 11

And then there’s Bixby. Samsung’s beleaguered digital assistant pales in comparison to Google Assistant and, dare we say, even Apple’s rather ropey Siri. Unless you follow multiple steps to disable it, Bixby is prominent on the S10 with a dedicated home screen and even a physical button.

Samsung learned years ago a simple hardware design was far better than faux-leather and textured metal and now it needs to do the same with its software.

4. A completely full screen would help the Samsung Galaxy S11 shine

The Galaxy S10’s screen is great. It’s easily one of the best we have ever used with exceptional brightness and support for HDR10+. But, as good as it is there’s one annoyance: the Infinity-O cutout.

Samsung’s heralded this is a huge step forward, but in reality it gets in the way just as much as the notch on an iPhone XS.

To make the Galaxy S11 really stand out over the S10 we’d love Samsung to take some inspiration from both Sony and OnePlus. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Chinese brand has done something quite spectacular. The huge 6.7-inch panel has a 90Hz refresh rate that makes everything look buttery smooth and absolutely no notch or cutouts at all. Instead, there’s a pop-up camera on the top.

We’d also like to see Samsung try out a 4K display as Sony has done with the Xperia 1. We’re less than convinced this is a benefit for actually viewing content on the display but it could help kick-off a new generation of Gear VR.

5. The Galaxy S11 needs a main camera that can compete with Huawei and Google’s

We like the Samsung Galaxy S10’s camera setup. Each of the three sensors turns out nice looking snaps and the differing focal lengths add plenty of variety. But…

The main 12-megapixel camera just can’t compete with the Google Pixel 3 and Huawei P30 Pro when it comes down to image quality. The P30 Pro’s snaps are far more detailed and the Pixel 3 churns out beautiful, realistic colours you just don’t get on the S10.

There have already been some rumours Samsung might be switching to a bigger sensor next year (looks like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will stick with something fairly similar) so it already feels like the camera is going to be a big focus.

What would you like to see on the Samsung Galaxy S11? Tweet us @trustedreviews and let us know.