Samsung Galaxy S11 could come with a completely new display tech

A new type of screen has been patented by Samsung, and is likely to be used for the first time on the brand’s next flagship in 2020.

Details of the new technology, named “SAMOLED”, have not yet been revealed, though we expected there to be a signature differentiating change compared to Samsung’s usual AMOLED screens. A potential tweak has already been indicated by the new chipset, the Exynos 990, which supports a display refresh rate of 120 Hz; could the additional S by any chance stand for “Smooth”?

This latest revealing slice of info uncovered by Dutch website LetsGoDigital is one of many tidbits we’ve found so far regarding the Samsung Galaxy S11. The most exciting speculation about the device, expected to arrive in March or April next year, concern the camera specifications. Rumour has it that the main sensor could have a resolution as high as 108-megapixels, and it might even be accompanied with a telephoto lens capable of 10x optical zoom. These specifications would be market-leading if they came to pass; but the specs sheet alone doesn’t tell the whole story of camera performance, so you’ll have to wait for our review for the definitive verdict.

There are certainly a few areas where the S11 has room to improve on its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S10. For one thing, we found that the battery life was merely middling due to the thirsty, powerful screen, leaving it behind the performance of other flagships on this metric. On top of that, we think that the One UI software skin could do with being pared down, leaving out the bloatware. If it can incorporate the impressive changes to camera and screen performance alongside these tweaks then it’s all set to be a truly formidable flagship.

