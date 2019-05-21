The Samsung Galaxy S11 camera could boast this P30 Pro feature

News about Samsung’s latest camera hardware could mean the brand’s next flagship catches up with the Huawei P30 Pro in one important aspect.

Samsung’s new 5x optical zoom camera has just entered mass production, meaning it might even feature on the upcoming Galaxy Note 10, however at this stage next year’s Galaxy S11 seems more likely.

The latest trend in smartphone photography is towards greater optical zoom capabilities, so it’s not a surprise to see Samsung joining the party — the only question is how well it will compete with its rivals.

SamMobile reports that the camera unit is only 5mm thick, and so could lie flat on the body of a smartphone rather than causing an ugly and impractical camera ‘bump’. This incredibly compact design was only made possible by having a sideways-facing lens and sensor, and utilising reflected light in the style of a periscope.

The Huawei P30 Pro impressed us with its 5x optical zoom, which we described as being “the best on any phone”. We were also very impressed by the detail retained in the OnePlus 7 Pro‘s 3x optical zoom function. The Honor 20 Pro also features 3x optical zoom, but the Samsung Galaxy S10 camera, by contrast, offered only 2x optical zoom through its 12-megapixel telephoto lens. No wonder Samsung has felt the need to catch up with their competitors in this crucial specification.

It’s still uncertain as to whether the 5x optical zoom camera will first feature on the Galaxy Note 10 (expected to be released in August 2019), or whether we’ll have to sit and wait until the Galaxy S11 is launched until we can see it featured on one of Samsung’s flagship devices.

However, according to a recent tweet from Twitter tipster Ice Universe, we might be better placed to expect this feature in the Galaxy A series, as this line has apparently been earmarked for innovation rather than the established perfection the Galaxy S and Note product line-ups aspire to achieve.