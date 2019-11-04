Samsung’s next flagship will have a class-leading camera, according to a prolific tipster − but will it be good enough to outperform the iPhone 11 Pro?

According to Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S11 will probably include a 108-megapixel sensor in its new camera setup.

That’s a huge number, but believe it or not Samsung is unlikely to be the first-ever to offer a mobile camera at such a high resolution; the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is reputed to also boast a sensor of the same calibre.

But of course there’s more to camera performance than just specs, so we’re looking forward to seeing what else Samsung has up its sleeve.

We’ve been keeping a keen eye on all the rumours for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11, and the image we’ve pieced together so far looks very promising.

Samsung has already announced the Exynos 990 processor which we expect will power the device, and the brand claims it’s up to 20% faster than the Exynos 980 found on the Samsung Galaxy S10.

More importantly, the chip can support a 120Hz display refresh rate, though it doesn’t have a built-in 5G modem.

Another rumour addressing the camera claims that the device will tote a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. But unfortunately there’s still quite along time to wait until we see it the new phone in action — it’s not expected to be released until March or April 2020.

With rumours swirling about that high-resolution sensor and possibly an ultra zoom telephoto lens, Samsung looks to be attempting to set a new high bar for its camera performance — but it will still be up against stiff competition.

We currently rank the iPhone 11 Pro as the best smartphone camera available thanks to its impressive versatility. The highest-ranked Android phone is the Huawei P30 Pro, which offers fantastic low-light shooting and a good zoom as well. We’re looking forward to seeing whether the Galaxy S11 can beat these competitors upon release.

