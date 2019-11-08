Samsung Galaxy S11 may succeed where the Pixel 4 fell desperately short

Samsung is planning to significantly increase the battery size within the forthcoming Galaxy S11 range of smartphones, according to a noted Twitter leaker.

According to Ice Universe, even the Galaxy S11e, the most modest phone in the range, will benefit from a 4,000mAh battery, compared to the 3,100mAh cell sitting within the Galaxy S10e. That would see increased capacity of around a third.

Furthermore, he expects the battery within the Galaxy S11 Plus could hit a whopping 5,000mAh, in order to account for 5G connectivity and a display with a higher refresh rate. Again, this would be a significant improvement on the 4,500mAh battery in the Galaxy S10+ 5G.

The leaker, who is one of the more trusted sources when it comes to Samsung devices, makes the assumptions from purported images of the next-gen phone’s motherboard, which show a completely different shaped battery.

Of course, a lot of this is conjecture, but it definitely worth taking the information under advisement for those considering a Galaxy S11 upgrade in early 2020.

In his review of the standard Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (non 5G), our mobile editor Max Parker earmarked the battery life as an area for improvement.

He wrote: “In truth, I can’t say that I’m impressed with the endurance on offer here, and considering the S10 Plus is home to a large 4100mAh cell, this is a shame.

“The battery depletes far more quickly with any task that pushes that gloriously bright screen to its limit: streaming HDR footage from Netflix consumes about 14% per hour. Enabling the Always-on Display also gets through between 8-10% per day, so switch that off to extend endurance as much as possible.”

Given the struggles currently being experienced by the Google Pixel 4 range when it comes to battery, it appears Samsung is determined not to suffer from the same flaws.

