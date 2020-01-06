Samsung Galaxy S11 range to pack 120Hz display – report

The Samsung Galaxy S11 will arrive packaging an upgraded display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to reports on Monday.

Citing “highly reliable sources” the well-informed SamMobile website says Samsung will use one of its own 120Hz high refresh rate displays that have appeared in other company’s handsets prior to now.

That would be a significant upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S10 range which offered a 60Hz display and would be great news for gamers who’d benefit from much smoother action thanks to the improved technology.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Samsung potentially improving the display on the S11. Over the weekend, the Twitter account Ice Universe stated it expects all variants of the handset to boast the technology.

This is the same source that reported a hidden setting for the 120Hz setting was hiding in a beta for the Note 9’s One UI software. While it isn’t possible to upgrade the display rate capabilities via a software update, that tidbit pointed to the a future piece of hardware offering the setting.

The race for an improved display rate comes as more and more smartphone manufacturers begin to take the whims of gamers seriously. The ASUS ROG Phone 2 and the Razer Phone 2 both went the whole hog with the 120Hz refresh rates. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7T phones and the Google Pixel 4 smartphones offered 90Hz display rates too.

While today’s rumours are a good sign, we still don’t know for sure whether the improved display tech is in Samsung’s plans. The company is announcing the devices on February 11. Perhaps the biggest surprise left might be the rumours that the company is planning to alter the naming convention and go with Samsung Galaxy S20.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …