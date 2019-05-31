You won’t find this deal anywhere else. Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S10e, with 30GB of data to boot, as one of Carphone Warehouse’s exclusive online deals. The best part? Pay just £37 a month with absolutely zero upfront costs.

If you’re a bingeing fiend you’ll know the struggles of running out of data way before your monthly allowance refresh. But you can bid farewell to rationing those last sacred gigabytes of data with this amazing contract on one of Trusted Reviews’ 9/10 rated handsets.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e could be yours for just £37 a month, including unlimited texts and calls and that desirable 30GB of data. The most appealing part, though, is that you can get this recommended handset with none of those annoying upfront costs.

Taking on the likes of Apple’s iPhone XR or Google’s Pixel 3a, Samsung’s answer to those in search of a budget friendly smartphone that’s still jam-packed with enviable features, is the Galaxy S10e.

With a smaller screen than its older siblings in the Galaxy family, the S10e shapes up at a worthy 5.8-inches in a selection of bright, fun colours — aren’t the cheaper ones always given that unique selling point? Unlike the edge-to-edge seamlessness of its siblings, the S10e’s display remains flat with a not too shabby thin bezel. Not to be overlooked is its dynamic AMOLED+ screen, giving you the real high definition, pixel perfect experience.

In our review for the S10e, we were particularly impressed with the phone’s fingerprint sesnsor, noting: “Instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor, the S10e instead features a more traditional side-mounted capacitive sensor that I preferred to Samsung’s new ultrasonic technology. For one, it’s fast, really fast and unquestionably quicker than the alternative.”

When it comes to the camera, as always Samsung steps up. With a hole-punch 10MP front facing camera, the camera camouflages itself into the screen to allow for that thin bezel. Delivering beautiful, crisp shots, you can guarantee stellar selfies and, equally, with the rear-facing camera, stunning landscapes with its 16MP ultra-wide-angle feature.

When buying this handset, we’re definitely leaning more towards the Canary Yellow, but with 30GB of data, no upfront cost and just £37 a month, this contract provides the perfect upgrade offer, regardless of which colour you go for.

