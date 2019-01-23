Samsung Galaxy S10 will hand cryptocurrency a massive boost in 2019

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range will feature its own cryptocurrency wallet called the Blockchain KeyStore, a new leak has seemingly revealed.

In a purported image of the standard edition Galaxy S10, posted by a Twitter leaker, we get another look at the punch-hole selfie camera within the Infinity O display.

The photo posted by @VenyaGeskin on the social network, we can also see how the status bar icons will interact with the single-lens selfie camera. The battery icon gives the camera a wide enough berth to be comfortable, and there’s plenty of space below the near-bezel-less top edge of the phone.

However, the key takeaway from the image is the app depicted on the display. The image shows the welcome and set-up screens for the brand new Samsung BlockChain KeyStore.

The description listed on the welcome screen calls it a “secure and convenient place for your cryptocurrency.” On the set-up screen, Samsung explains users can import their currencies from an existing wallet or create their own new wallet.

There’s also a link to supported cryptocurrencies, but beyond the noted ‘B’ for Bitcoin in the imagery and the mention of Ethereum, no other currencies are mentioned. However, this is likely an early build of the app.

A built-in Blockchain app within Samsung’s flagship phones will likely to more to bring cryptocurrencies to more mainstream consumers. Interestingly, back in December, the company dismissed reports of the Blockchain KeyStore app in the S10 range as “rumour and speculation.”

We’ll get our first proper look at the Galaxy S10 range at an Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 20, before an expected release in early March.

Will the presence of a native cryptocurrency app encourage you to grab the Galaxy S10 range? Or are you happy with your current wallet? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.