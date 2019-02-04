No 5G? No problem! All Galaxy S10 models to support next-gen Wi-Fi

Not all Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones will be created equal. Indeed, it appears only the best available Galaxy S10 Plus will offer compatibility with 5G networks later in 2019.

However, as far as Wi-Fi compatibility is concerned there’ll be a little more parity. Newly discovered filings with the FCC in the United States, suggest each of the S10 models will support the new Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard.

According to the filings discovered by Droid Life, the devices unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 20 will be the first smartphones to support the nebulous Wi-Fi 6 standard.

The standard will replace the existing Wi-Fi 5 (or 802.11ac), which was released way back in 2014. According to the Wi-Fi alliance, Wi-Fi 6 will offer 4x better performance in congested areas such as sports stadiums or concert venues, which often struggle to provide reliable connectivity under the strain.

It’s also tipped to offer 40% higher data speeds through efficient data encoding, better network efficiency and improved device battery life. The latter is achieved by putting the Wi-Fi radio in sleep mode when not in use by a network.

Of course, Galaxy S10 users will require a Wi-Fi 6 compatible router in order to benefit from the new standard. Now many are in circulation just yet, but Netgear unveiled its first to deploy the standard in November last year.

The hardware company says it will handle 6Gbps of wireless data, with 25% greater data efficiency. In terms of wired connections, there are multiple gigabit Ethernet ports, including a 5Gbps port for your internet link.

If Samsung does include the standard across the Galaxy S10 range – which would be enabled by the Snapdragon 855 processor – then it would beat Apple to the punch. Previous rumours had suggested that, although the 2019 iPhones will lack 5G connectivity, they will indeed deliver access to Wi-Fi 6.

Is Wi-Fi 6 a big selling point for you when considering a smartphone in 2019? Or is it all about future-proofing for the 5G mobile networks? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.