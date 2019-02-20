Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung all but confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S10 ahead of its launch, after a deluge of leaks permeated the curtain of secrecy surrounding it. But now the phone is finally here, we’ve placed it alongside its new, bigger brother – the Galaxy S10 Plus – to see how the two compare.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S10 Plus – Design

There’s a strong design DNA running through the S10 family, with the S10 and S10 Plus being the most closely related. The formula established by the S8 and S9 families of the past two generations is still present, but each of these phones’ squared aesthetics bare more of a resemblance to the Galaxy Note 9 that arrived later into 2018.

Both feature a near bezel-free display (each boasting an impressive 93.1% screen-to-body ratio) with edges that curve away at the sides. Not surprisingly, the S10’s 6.1-inch, 19:9 aspect ratio display makes for a smaller overall footprint than the 6.4-inch, 19:9 panel used by the Plus. Beyond that, proportionally speaking, they look almost identical.

As with the cover glass protecting the displays, the rear glass curves round into the edges of each phone’s body, meeting at a metal frame that comes in either polished silver or black – based on the finish of the phone itself. Both SKUs of the S10 will be available in four colours (green, white, black and blue), depending on the market – and in some cases – carrier exclusivity.

Like their immediate predecessors, both phones feature three physical buttons set into their metal frames; a power key on the right side; plus a volume rocker positioned above the Bixby digital assistant key on the left side. Both also charge via USB-C, mounted at the centre of the bottom edge, next to which sits a standard 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S10 Plus – Specs and features

The displays of the S10s are undoubtedly among these phones’ biggest talking points. As well as boasting a pleasingly weighted screen-to-body ratio, Samsung has also improved the overall brightness of the AMOLED panels. Both offer a staggering 1200-nits max brightness – a feat the company last achieved with the Galaxy Note 8. HDR10+ compliance is part of the equation, as is blue light reduction and an effort to reduce colour distortion to an impressively low 0.4 JNCD.

There’s also the matter of the fingerprint sensor. While the humble Galaxy S10e is lumbered with a side-mounted scanner, which is set into its metal frame, each of the more potent members of the family boasts new ultrasonic sensor technology. In place of an optical solution, as used on the likes of the OnePlus 6T, Samsung’s new sensor can actually detect the depth of the ridges in your fingerprint.

Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10 Plus Dimensions 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm Weight 157g 175g Display 6.1-inch, 19:9 (Edge), Wide Quad HD+, Dynamic AMOLED+ 6.4-inch, 19:9 (Edge), Wide Quad HD+, Dynamic AMOLED+ Rear camera Dual Pixel 12-megapixel OIS f/1.5 – f/2.4 AF

+

16-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.2 FF

+

12-megapixel telephoto OIS f/2.4 AF Dual Pixel 12-megapixel OIS f/1.5 – f/2.4 AF

+

16-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.2 FF

+

12-megapixel telephoto OIS f/2.4 AF Front camera Dual Pixel 10-megapixel f/1.9 AF Dual Pixel 10-megapixel f/1.9 AF

+

8-megapixel f/2.2 AF depth camera Memory 8GB + 128GB

or

8GB + 512GB

– microSD up to 512GB (all versions) 8GB + 128GB

or

8GB + 512GB (ceramic version only)

or

12GB + 1TB (ceramic version only)

– microSD up to 512GB (all versions) Battery 3400mAh 4100mAh Charging Wireless PowerShare

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Security In-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

2D face recognition In-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

2D face recognition Processor Octa-core 8nm processor Octa-core 8nm processor Network Up to 7 CA, LTE Cat.20 Up to 7 CA, LTE Cat.20

In our initial testing, it took a little longer to set up this new sensor compared to other phones’ in-screen solutions. However, the promise of added security should help alleviate any shortcomings people might find with this particular step of the process.

These are also the first premium Samsung phones to showcase the company’s take on a punch-hole camera (in the style of the Honor View 20). Called Infinity-O displays, the front-facing cameras float in the top-right corner of each phone’s screen, entirely surrounded by pixels. In the case of the S10, it’s an unobtrusive circular cut-out; on the Plus, it’s a more noticeable pill-shape.

Inside, you’ll find the same two chips running the show: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung’s own 8nm Exynos chipset. Which you get will depend on the market in which you pick up the handsets. Both come equipped with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 512GB of internal storage, while the larger S10 Plus also benefits from an Ultimate Performance edition that sports a whopping 12GB of RAM, an impressive 1TB of internal storage and a ceramic back in black or white.

For gamers, Samsung has implemented Unity engine optimisation that should help ensure reliable performance from select titles. This comes with vapour chamber cooling, as used by the likes of the Razer Phone 2, along with Wi-Fi 6 support, ensuring greater speed and reliability in congested areas.

While there’s no notable improvement to these phones’ wired or wireless charging speeds, Samsung has implemented a new feature called Wireless PowerShare. Similar to Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro, it offers reverse wireless charging. This will be welcome for those who pick up the company’s new Galaxy Buds truly wireless headphones, which feature a charging case that can also charges wirelessly.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S10 Plus – Camera

Although the camera varies through all four models of the Galaxy S10 line, three items remain constant. The first is a 12-megapixel primary sensor with dual-pixel autofocus, OIS (optical image stabilisation) and an adjustable aperture that can switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4, depending on the shooting conditions – a trick pulled from last year’s Galaxy S9 family. The second is a 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture super-wide-angle, fixed-focus sensor. The third is a 10-megapixel front-facing camera with a fixed f/1.9 aperture and, again, dual-pixel autofocus.

Both the S10 and S10 Plus (along with the even more premium S10 5G unveiled alongside) also boast a third additional rear snapper: a 12-megapixel, 77-degree telephoto autofocus sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS for superior lossless zoom.

The S10 Plus maxes things out with a secondary 8-megapixel f/2.2 autofocus camera on the front (bringing the total to five), which Plus owners can use to snap selfies with superior depth detection and detail in their selfies. Both phones also support 2D face unlock via their front cameras.

With such a variety of snappers, it’s clear that Samsung is looking to narrow the gap established by the likes of Huawei with its impressive triple-camera arrangements introduced last year on both the P20 Pro and the Mate 20 Pro. Thankfully, unless you’re desperate for that extra front camera, there’s little that you lose out on as far as photographic capabilities are concerned if you opt for the smaller S10.

Samsung is also introducing Super Smooth Video, which is simply an improved rendition of the hybrid image stabilisation that we’ve seen on the company’s previous high-end handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S10 Plus – Price and availability

Both phones are available to pre-order from February 20 and are slated to arrive on March 8. The base 128GB S10 costs £799, while the 512GB SKU costs £999 SIM-free. The S10 Plus, meanwhile, starts at £899 for the 128GB variant, with the 512GB model costing £1099. There’s also the matter of the Performance Edition, which will set you back a hefty £1399.

Early verdict

It seems that the line is thin when it comes to differences between these two Galaxy S10 devices. The standard S10 only loses out on a secondary front-facing camera and has a smaller battery, while the Plus is also available in that additional special variant, for those who are after greater power.