Samsung Galaxy S10 users won’t have to wait much longer for Android 10

There’s strong evidence that owners of Samsung’s flagship handset will not have to rely on the previous version of Android for too much longer.

Samsung’s new interface based on Android 10, named OneUI 2.0, has started to roll out to Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus handsets in the UK, Greece, and Slovakia, meaning that it can’t be long until all users receive the option to upgrade to the new operating system. GSM Arena reports that his is a stable version rather than just a beta, and it has appeared on phones purchased from retailers by regular customers; if you’re on a contract you may have to wait a little longer as networks may provide additional security patches.

There are plenty of reasons why users might be excited to update their phones to Android 10. For starters, the new OS offers a Dark Theme if you’d prefer to rest your eyes looking at muted hues rather than bright white backgrounds. You can also move you way around the new software via full gesture navigation, switch off distracting apps for a designated time period with Focus Mode, and use Live Transcribe to transcribe voice to text.

This latter feature was our favourite in the review, but unfortunately the others often felt like a work in progress rather than the finished article, and the overall upgrade is fairly minor in scope. We hope over the lifetime of Android 10 that it will receive further updates to iron out these flaws.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus itself, we described it as “the ultimate pick for those who are looking for an Android phone”, mainly down to its brilliant screen and its excellent, versatile camera system. There’s hardly a compromise in sight for this fantastic all-rounder, although some people may not be fans of the cut-out notch in the top of the screen.

