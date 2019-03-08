Samsung boasts about ‘record’ Galaxy 10 pre-orders, but won’t give figures

Samsung’s boasting that its Galaxy S10 line-up has enjoyed “record breaking” pre-order sales, but has declined to give exact sales figures to back-up the claim.

The company specifically claimed that the Galaxy S10 line-up, which includes the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e, generated more pre-order sales in the UK than any past Samsung phone.

Exact figures weren’t revealed and Samsung declined Trusted Reviews’ request for further detail. The only information Samsung’s given is that the Galaxy S10 Plus accounted for 57% of S10 sales and that Prism Black is the most desired colour option, accounting for 47% of all S10 pre-orders.

The Galaxy S10 family was unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event in February. The handsets appeared alongside the folding Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S10 5G, which are scheduled for a later release than the regular S10s.

We’re still in the process of reviewing the main Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e, but if Mobile Editor Max Parker’s opinion of the Galaxy S10 Plus is anything to go buy, early adopters won’t have to worry about buyer’s remorse.

As he noted in his in-depth Galaxy S10 Plus review:

“Once again, Samsung has released the most commercially friendly Android phone around. It is likely to remain the de-facto choice for those not enamoured by iPhones and it deserves this accolade. It’s an enticing handset with a stunning design, futuristic screen and a feature list that is sure to make most folk super-happy.”

Despite the positive start analysts aren’t convinced the Galaxy S10 phones 2019’s top sellers. Frank Gillett, the vice president and principal analyst at Forrester, told Trusted Reviews the Galaxy S10 family won’t win over iPhone users, a key demographic Samsung needs to crack to maintain its lead.

The news follows reports the Galaxy S10 isn’t performing as well as expected in its native Korean market.

Picking up a Galaxy S10 today? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.