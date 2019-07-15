Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy S10 deals are far far away the best Prime Days bargains

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and its S10 Plus and S10e premium and entry-level siblings, are some of the best, if not the best phones we’ve tested this year.

Boasting excellent cameras and huge, vibrant screens, all of which support HDR (High Dynamic Range) means that not only to photos and videos taken on the Samsung Galaxy S10 look fantastic, but streamed content from Netflix and YouTube also looks sensational.

As the Samsung Galaxy S10 phones are high-end, premium devices, the command a premium price tag – but luckily for you, Amazon’s taking an axe to those prices for Prime Day 2019.

Re: this headline, I can’t actually state if these deals are objectively the best Prime Day discounts Amazon’s offering but a) they are very good deals and b) I can’t resist making lame and obvious Star Wars puns of such magnitude.

If you doubt me, the discounts of 24%, 25% and 24% respectively here equate to reductions of close to $300 or, in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S10e, just over $200.

Here’s what we had to say about the Samsung Galaxy S10 when we reviewed:

“There isn’t a more complete flagship Android phone you can buy right now than the Samsung Galaxy S10 – and its two biggest competitors are, at this moment, the smaller S10e and the pricier S10 Plus.

“While the Samsung Galaxy S10 doesn’t excel in any one specific area, the collective package makes for an incredibly capable offering… It sports a stunning OLED screen, versatile camera and a number of enticing new features… There isn’t a more complete flagship Android phone you can buy right now than the Samsung Galaxy S10.”

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

