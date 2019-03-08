Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Deals: Free Ultra Thin Wireless Charger Included

Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Deals: Samsung’s most feature packed smartphone to date is here, and we know where to buy it at the best possible price.

Having just launched alongside the Galaxy S10 and the more affordable S10e, the S10 Plus – as you might have gathered – is the most premium offering of Samsung’s latest smartphone range. Offering up to 1TB of storage and packing a 6.4-inch Wide Quad HD+, Dynamic AMOLED+ display, the S10 Plus is an absolute beast of a device.

Very few smartphones can give you the same high-end experience found on the Galaxy S10 Plus, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be had without a deal. On the contrary, you can bag yourself a free Ultra Thin Wireless Charger (worth £50) directly from Samsung when you buy the phone. For more great offers like this, just take a look below at our roundup of the best S10 Plus deals.

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Trusted Reviews score: 9/10 Recommended

Like the Galaxy S9 Plus before it, the Galaxy S10 Plus is the option you want if you prefer your phones on the larger size. With a gargantuan 6.4-inch screen, it’s the display that really catches your eye. We called it “utterly gorgeous” when we went hands-on with the new phone.

The Super AMOLED panel supports HDR10+ alongside a bumped up 1200 nits in brightness. That makes for stunning colours and deep blacks. It’s the perfect screen for a Netflix binge. Thanks to the front-facing cameras now sitting in a cut-out section of the display, the top bezel has been made smaller allowing for even more screen.

Other new additions include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature seen on recent phones from rivals like Huawei and OnePlus. It’s an added convenience and also makes for more screen space.

It’s around the front-facing cameras where the Galaxy S10 Plus delivers from its smaller sibling. There’s a second depth-sensing camera on the front, allowing for more attractive selfies with better background blur. Around the back, there are three cameras. The first is the clever dual-aperture main camera that can swap between f/1.5 for night shots and f/2.4 when light is more abundant. This is joined by an ultra-wide angle camera and a telephoto zoom camera for some versatile photography.

If you need a lot of storage space the Galaxy S10 Plus goes up to a staggering 1TB. You still have the option of microSD expansion, so that’s more storage space than you’ll likely ever need. The Galaxy S10 Plus also goes up to an incredible 12GB of RAM as well.

Review verdict:

“Once again, Samsung has released the most commercially friendly Android phone around. It is likely to remain the de-facto choice for those not enamoured by iPhones and it deserves this accolade. It’s an enticing handset with a stunning design, futuristic screen and a feature list that is sure to make most folk super-happy.”

Choosing the right contract

How much data do I need? – Here’s a question that depends entirely on how you use your smartphone on a day-to-day basis. If social media is all your interested in, you’ll rarely need anything higher than 5-10GB, thanks to some fancy optimisation that prevents apps like Facebook and Twitter from guzzling all your data.

If the average train ride home involves a quick binge of your favourite Netflix series, then you’ll definitely want to have at least 20GB at your disposal. Throw some online gaming into the mix and you’ll need a hefty 40GB allowance minimum.

Which network is best for me? – Before you make a decision to hop to a new network provider, it’s crucial that you check the service offered by said provider in your local area. It won’t do you much good to have a consistently poor connection.

Check the links below to see which of the main providers offer the best coverage for you:

