Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Deal: Get a whopping 60GB of data with nothing to pay upfront

If you’ve been tempted by the mighty Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, this contract deal courtesy of Metrofone’s summer sale, isn’t to be missed.

Buy: 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus on EE w/ 50GB data (£43 a month, no upfront cost)

On the surface, £43 a month over 24 months doesn’t sound like that great of an offer, but what you get for your money and how it compares to picking up the closest equivalent plan, directly from EE, puts into sharp focus just how much farther your money goes here.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 50GB-a-month EE contract deal Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) 60GB a month for £43 a month (no upfront cost) This impressive Metrofone deal grants you a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and 60GB of EE data a month, on a two-year plan, with no upfront cost and a total amount that's still less than a 30GB plan direct from EE.

For a start, the closest equivalent 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, 24-month, 30GB-a-month plan direct from EE would usually set you back £30 upfront and a further £59 a month – totalling £1446 in total.

Metrofone’s deal scraps the upfront cost and only costs £43 a month for a 60GB-a-month plan (which you might notice is 20GB more 4G data per month than the closest plan direct from EE).

As such, you only end up paying an additional £133 over the course of this two-year plan, compared to if you’d simply bought the handset outright direct from Samsung. That extra cash effectively covers the 60GB monthly plan for a mere £5.50 per month. Like we said, this deal isn’t to be missed.

As for the phone itself, you’re getting a top-of-the-line 2019 flagship Samsung, complete with one of the best displays on the market, fast wireless charging, superb performance, a triple camera array and the option of Prism Black, Prism White or Prism Green.

You also still benefit from a bevy of EE perks, like being able to use your phone at no extra cost when travelling within the EU, three free months of BT Sport access and six free months of Amazon Prime Video, MTV Play and Apple Music access.

