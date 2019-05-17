Samsung has released a special edition of the Galaxy S10 Plus flagship to tie in with the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The newly released redesign is available in the Prism White colour, and proudly displays the official logo of the 2020 Olympic Games, which will be held in Tokyo.

SamMobile reports that the device is available to buy from Docomo for $1000 (~£785), a Japanese mobile network.

Samsung is an official sponsor of the Olympics, and will remain one until 2028; but seeing as there’s still over a year to go until the games commence, you could fairly accuse Samsung of jumping the starting gun with this launch.

Samsung went for gold with this phone, and we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review, labelling it “the ultimate pick for those who are looking for an Android phone”. It certainly deserves a place on the podium when you consider buying your next smartphone.

The screen measures 6.4 inches diagonally and has a pin-sharp 1440 x 3040 resolution. We think it’s the best screen around, making it perfect for streaming your favourite Olympic events in stunning detail. Not only that, it even performs well under direct sunlight, so if you make it to Tokyo next summer you won’t be squinting to see your notifications.

In terms of performance, this device easily outpaces most of the competition, achieving very high benchmark scores in all of our tests. However it’s a bit more modest for battery life, just about managing to get through one day (with 4-5 hours of screen-on time), but it’s certainly not cut out for a marathon session.

When taking photos, the Galaxy S10 Plus is a multi-event specialist due to it’s three rear sensors. The telephoto lens, in particular, is perfect for sporting events, when you want to get as close as you can to the action on the field, while the ultrawide lens would let you take stunning panorama shots of the Tokyo skyline.

However, the main 12-megapixel camera falls a little flat compared to rivals like the Google Pixel 3 XL and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and the device lacks a dedicated night mode for low-light photography.